SDC mandate: More clarity on health brands, teeth for ASCI sought from I&B ministry

New Delhi: The industry stakeholders Friday sought further clarity from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the exact type of products falling in the health category for which advertisers must submit annual self-declaration certificates.
Following the Supreme Court directions, and the I&B ministry advisory, the industry is gearing up for implementation of the self-declaration mandate for brands in the food and health sectors.
However, the industry wanted more clarity on the exact type of brands falling under the health category.
“For example, will a skin cream brand, which may be related to skincare, fall under the health category? Such concerns are real,” said one of the stakeholders.
“Some stakeholders drew focus on the treatment of user-generated content. Some also brought up technical problems like programmatic advertising, which the ministry will notify to the amicus curie,” sources present at the meeting told BestMediaInfo.com.
I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju took note of the stakeholders' representation at the meeting held on Friday at his ministry. The officials of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs also attended the meeting.
The sources informed that the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) took up for the first time, ways to strengthen self-regulation. The advertising watchdog sought recognition of ASCI as the self-regulator with more powers.
“Work on a singular portal is underway. The I&B ministry assured the stakeholders that the requests made for having only a single portal for uploading the certificates will be addressed,” said a source.
The meeting held on July 19 was in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions for the submission of affidavits by industry bodies and advertisers.
“The I&B ministry stood very cooperative and assured to address various concerns raised in the latest meeting. The next Supreme Court hearing is set to take place on July 25, 2024,” said one of the sources.
The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Association of Radio Operators were among the several bodies that participated in the discussion about the SDC mandate.