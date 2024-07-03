SDC applicable annually only on Food and Health sectors: MIB

Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a fresh advisory on July 3, before the impending hearing before the Supreme Court on July 9.

According to the fresh advisory, the self-declaration mandate applies only to the brands in the food and health sectors.

The brands will have to submit an annual self-declaration certificate on the portals and make available the proof of uploading the self-declaration on the portal to the concerned media stakeholders, such as TV channels, newspapers, entities involved in publishing advertisements on the internet, etc. for the record.

The advisory stated, “It is clarified that it shall be the responsibility of the advertisers/advertising agencies to ensure that every advertisement being issued by them is in adherence to the applicable Indian laws, rules and regulations in letter and spirit.”