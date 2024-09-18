Schbang eyes European expansion with acquisition of Addikt

Delhi: Schbang has acquired Addikt. Addikt has delivered design work for international brands such as Pride Amsterdam, Prada X Armani at Fabrique des Lumières, Rabobank, Autotaalglas, Booking.com, and StarSports IPL.

The new entity, AddiktSchbang, aims to serve over 300 brands.

As AddiktSchbang, Schbang decisively enters the European market, capitalising on the region’s 11.1% growth in digital advertising, which reached €96.9 billion in 2023.

"Our acquisition of Addikt and the formation of AddiktSchbang represent a bold step in our global strategy," said Harshil Karia, Founder and Managing Director of Schbang. "By merging our technology, storytelling, and design strengths, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions to some of the world’s largest brands. As we enter the European market, we’re not just expanding our footprint – we’re setting the stage to redefine creative excellence on a global scale."

Barry Schwarz, Co-Founder of Addikt, said, "India has proven itself as a world-class leader in digital and IT technology, and now, with this connection to Amsterdam, we are making a logical and ambitious step towards establishing ourselves as a global creative powerhouse. This partnership strengthens our presence in Europe and aligns with Schbang’s and India’s broader ambitions to shape a global network. We focus on creating strong cultural and inclusive connections between brands and their audiences while pushing the worldwide boundaries of creativity and technology."

The formation of AddiktSchbang marks a first step in Schbang’s global expansion strategy, with Europe serving as the launch pad for further growth into Africa and the Middle East.

"Our work at AddiktSchbang is about pushing creative boundaries and setting new industry standards,” said Koen Van Ovoorde, Co-Founder of Addikt. “Whether crafting a festival identity, pioneering hyper-personalisation, or creating immersive brand experiences, we are committed to delivering work that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our global clients."