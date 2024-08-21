Schbang & BGMI collaborate with Bengaluru traffic police for road safety

Delhi: BGMI x Schbang team decided to tackle offscreen safety conversation using in-game and on-ground billboards, and social media conversations.

The Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Traffic Police, MN Anucheth, mentioned that though Bengaluru's traffic congestion is well-known, accidents due to negligence pose a more critical issue; stating on-road fatality rates in age groups from 18 to 30 year-olds are 50% due to not wearing helmets, and 12–15% due to overspeeding.

In line with this approach to road safety, BGMI has teamed up with the Bengaluru Traffic Police to spread awareness about safe driving practices. Ideated and executed by Schbang and implemented by Sahil Sardana of Monday Ventures, the initiative emphasises the importance of wearing BIS-approved helmets, which are crucial for protecting riders and ensuring a safe ride.

Each billboard draws parallels between game scenarios and traffic safety messages: one emphasises helmet safety by comparing in-game protective gear to real-world helmet use; another contrasts the thrill of speeding in-game with the dangers of real-life overspeeding; and a third underscores that unlike in the game, there are no second chances after serious accidents.

Srinjoy Das, Associate Director, Marketing, said, “We’re thrilled to bring in-game moments to real-life by collaborating with Bengaluru City Traffic Police. This was an ideal opportunity to connect with our audience, and make a significant impact off-screen, transforming our iconic Lone Survivor, the Level 3-helmet guy, now a symbol of road safety for all.”

Sushant Vithaldas, Head Business Operations - Bangalore, Schbang, expressed, “This campaign aims to engage our consumers with the very important message that risks should be taken only within a game, but not in real-life. BGMI being one of the most popular games, we chose to use the game itself as a language with visual and copy that our audience resonate with across each asset created across digital billboards, in-game billboards and social media platforms, emphasising the importance of applying protective measures from BGMI to real-life situations for enhanced safety. This approach aims to increase recall and relatability, effectively driving home the message of road safety and highlighting that in real life, there's no second chance to revive.”