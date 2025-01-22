Schbang appoints Dipshika Ravi as NCD, West and North

New Delhi: Schbang has announced the appointment of Dipshika Ravi as its new Digital National Creative Director, West & North.

With over 17 years of experience in the advertising industry, her previous roles include working with agencies such as Creativeland Asia, Hungama (a WPP company), iProspect, and LS Digital.

In her new role, Dipshika will oversee and enhance the creative vision for Schbang’s diverse portfolio.

Over the years, she has contributed to over 600 digital campaigns for brands such as PepsiCo, Singapore Tourism Board, HDFC Life, MakeMyTrip, Mahindra Auto, Godrej, Kellogg’s and Canon and her work has earned over 80 national and international awards. She has also served on multiple global and Indian juries.

Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, said, "We have always prided ourselves on being at the forefront of digital innovation, and I am thrilled to welcome Dipshika to the team. Her expertise will further strengthen our capabilities across clients, enabling us to deliver greater value and help them achieve their goals."

Umma Saini, Chief Creative Officer, Schbang expressed, “We are super excited to have Dipshika join our team. With her exceptional drive, deep experience, and enterprising spirit we are looking forward to taking Schbang further on an exciting creative journey for our clients and us.”

Ravi said, “I have always followed Schbang’s work and culture closely for years, and this felt like the natural next step for me. It’s wonderful to be part of a culture that thrives on high standards, equal opportunities, and a collaborative spirit where everyone is encouraged to bring their best ideas to the table. I am looking forward to creating some great campaigns that not only bring us awards but also solve bigger brand challenges.”