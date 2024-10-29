Sarvesh Shashi launches ABC Studios to bridge gap between entertainment industries of North and South

New Delhi: Entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi has introduced ABC Studios, a venture set to bridge the gap between the entertainment industries of the North and South. ABC Studios aims to redefine how artist management, brand partnerships, and content creation come together, creating a platform that integrates all three.

ABC Studios and its founder have collaborated with celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Tamannah Bhatia, Sreeleela, Vijay Sethupathy, Malaika Arora, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Shruti Haasan on numerous brand campaigns & equity partnerships. The studio's client roster includes Amazon, One Plus, Formula 1, Coke Studio, Kitkat, Dyson, Well Being nutrition, Sole Threads, Paris Olympics and Love Beauty Planet.

It has delivered several endorsements and digital campaigns and handled casting for several films as well.

Sarvesh Shashi, Founder of ABC Studios, shared, "I'm thrilled to introduce ABC Studios, a culmination of my team's dedication and vision. Our name represents the harmony of Artist, Brand, and Content. We're working towards being a one-stop entertainment solution especially for the south of India, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships between exceptional talent and esteemed brands & production houses. ABC Studios is committed to unlocking the full potential of talent and stories, managing artists across entertainment, music, and sports, and producing exceptional content.”