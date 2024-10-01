Sanjeev Jasani calls it quits with Cheil India

New Delhi: Sanjeev Jasani, COO at Cheil India, has stepped down from his role at the company.

Sources at the Korean agency confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com that Jasani is currently serving his three-month notice period.

Jasani joined Cheil in 2015 as Chief Digital Officer for India and Southwest Asia, before being promoted to COO in 2020, replacing Atika Malik.

Before joining Cheil, Jasani was Senior Vice-President and Head of Digital at Ogilvy Delhi, where he led OgilvyOne for nine years.

He has also held leadership positions at JWT and Contract Advertising in the past.