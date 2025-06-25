Sandipan Bhattacharyya joins S4 Capital as Monk’s India Head - Creative

New Delhi: S4 Capital’s Monks has appointed Sandipan Bhattacharyya as its India Head - Creative.

John Paite, who has long helmed creative-tech innovation for the company, will take on the expanded role of Creative Head – Tech & Innovation.

With over 2 decades of career, Bhattacharyya has worked across Saatchi & Saatchi, BBDO, and most recently Grey South Asia, where he served as Chief Creative Officer.

Recently, WPP shifted its creative agency Grey to report under the Ogilvy Group.

At Monks India, Bhattacharyya will lead the creative output across the agency’s country portfolio, which includes Amazon, Tata Tea, Bajaj and others. His remit includes scaling the team, deepening integration between tech and creative, and building a culture of experimentation, excellence and craft.

S4 Capital said that Bhattacharyya’s appointment is part of a larger strategic shift underway at Monks India. “Known for its real-time production capabilities, AI-driven workflows, and strategic tech innovations, the agency is now doubling down on creativity to deliver holistic solutions for marketers facing an increasingly complex media and cultural landscape,” it added.

Bhattacharyya said, “Monks is redefining the agency model for a new era, where creativity, data and technology come together seamlessly. That convergence is where the most exciting ideas are being born. While most agency networks are reacting to the future of creative tech, Monks has built its business around it. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s genuinely future-facing. This is a space where we can stretch creative ambition while solving for real brand and business impact,” he added.

“Sandipan joining us is a game-changing moment,” said Ketan Desai, Managing Director, India, who came on board earlier this year. “He brings not just pedigree, but a future-facing mindset. He understands that creativity today must be adaptive, intelligent and deeply connected to business outcomes. Together, we’re building a new creative model that doesn’t separate storytelling from systems thinking.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandipan to the Monks family. His exceptional experience and strategic insight will drive a new era of creative thought leadership across the agency. Together with Ketan and John, Sandipan will play a pivotal role in scaling Monks India to new heights, pushing boundaries, and setting new standards of innovation and excellence," said Kenny Griffiths, Executive Vice President, Monks APAC.