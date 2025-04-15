Sanchari Chakrabarty returns to DDB Mudra as SVP & Head of Strategy at 22feet Tribal WW

Mumbai: DDB Mudra Group announced the return of Sanchari Chakrabarty as Senior Vice-President and Head of Strategy at 22feet Tribal WW, its digital agency.

Previously, Chakrabarty spent over a decade at DDB Mudra.

Chakrabarty’s career spans agencies like Tilt Brand Solutions and Leo Burnett, where her portfolio included leading brands such as Stayfree, Netflix, Instagram, Meta, Crunchyroll, Myntra and Meesho.

“Sanchari’s return holds a special place in my heart,” said Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal WW. “She brings with her invaluable brand thinking and strategy fundamentals that will provide the shot in the arm we need to take our brands to the next stage of growth. And as a Phyllis India alumni, it is an honour to welcome her back to our leadership team, making it stronger than ever before.”

Chakrabarty said, “22feet Tribal WW is driven by people who are deeply passionate and show childlike enthusiasm for creativity that works. And I am excited to join this bunch and create work that shapes culture in real-time. In this stint, I’m looking forward to moving people meaningfully along these journeys and finding fresh ways to build connections.”