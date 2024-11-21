Samsung India’s film ‘India Cheers Neeraj’ bags two Bronze awards at Clio Sports

New Delhi: Samsung announced that it has won two bronze awards for its 'India Cheers Neeraj' film at the Clio Sports Awards 2024, which recognises the best in sports advertising and marketing around the world.

The ‘India Cheers Neeraj’ campaign celebrated two-time Olympic medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s spirit of resilience and determination as he fought through multiple challenges.

Samsung India won two bronze awards – for Direction and Editing for its film. The prime focus behind Samsung India’s campaign was to support and empower Neeraj Chopra to strive for excellence at the games. Showcasing Neeraj's resilience & determination, Samsung India released the film, displaying the athlete's excellence and limitless possibilities at the games.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, stated, “The Clio Sports Awards is an incredible honour that underscores Samsung India’s commitment to crafting stories that inspire and connect. Our ‘India Cheers Neeraj’ campaign celebrates resilience and determination, values that we hold close at Samsung. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue pushing creative boundaries, using our technology to empower people and enrich lives across the globe.”

Through the ‘India Cheers Neeraj’ campaign, Samsung India encouraged fans nationwide to send their good wishes to Neeraj Chopra, supporting him in his journey to push beyond limits and achieve greatness. The film, which embodies Neeraj's resilience and determination, serves as a tribute to his hard work and unwavering spirit as he overcomes challenges in the world of javelin.