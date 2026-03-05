New Delhi: Samsung Ads has appointed Nishit Kanchan as General Manager and Head of Revenue for India, a role in which he will oversee the company’s revenue strategy, operations, and growth in the country’s Connected TV (CTV) market. Kanchan shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post, describing the transition as “grateful, energised, and ready to lead the next chapter at Samsung Ads.”

Reflecting on his tenure, he wrote, “We didn’t just join the CTV industry, we helped define it. In an era where the living room has been rediscovered, Samsung Ads has remained at the forefront, acting as the pioneer in shaping how brands connect with the modern, data-driven viewer.”

He highlighted that the journey has been personally transformative, noting recognition as an e4m 40 Under 40 Revenue Leader and Agency Reporter’s 30 Under 30.

In his new role, Kanchan will manage the company’s full P&L in India, focusing on scaling the CTV ecosystem by integrating hardware innovation with advanced advertising technology. He will lead high-performance teams across sales, marketing, product, operations, and technology to deliver data-driven solutions for brand advertisers.

Kanchan’s strategic priorities include establishing Samsung Ads as a market leader in CTV and OTT advertising, driving sustainable revenue growth, and promoting native integrations, Vision AI, and advanced audience targeting in the Indian market. He emphasised the role of cross-functional collaboration, stating that success relies on the combined efforts of teams spanning finance, marketing, product, and operations.

Before his current role, Kanchan served as Sales Head India at Samsung Ads, where he built the national sales framework and positioned CTV as a core pillar for brand marketing. He had previously been Chief Manager, helping to launch Samsung Ads in India and introducing proprietary Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology to the market. Prior to joining Samsung, Kanchan held leadership positions at Times Internet, ZigWheels, and Business Standard, developing expertise in digital advertising, audience targeting, and media innovation.

Reflecting on the new responsibilities, Kanchan said, “As I take on this new responsibility, my focus is clear: driving sustainable revenue growth, fostering a culture of excellence, and continuing to lead the CTV conversation in India.”