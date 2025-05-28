Sambit Mohanty to lead McCann Bangalore as Vishal Ahluwalia moves on

New Delhi: McCann has announced that Sambit Mohanty will take on an expanded role as Executive Vice President, McCann Bangalore, starting next month. He will lead the agency’s Bangalore operations, taking on dual responsibilities as both Business Head and Creative Head of the branch.

McCann also confirmed that Vishal Ahluwalia will be moving on from the company at the end of next month. Ahluwalia was EVP and the head of McCann South Operations since 2022.

The move is part of McCann’s broader strategy to strengthen its regional presence and integrate creative and business leadership. Mohanty’s appointment also reflects the agency’s stated focus on developing internal talent and adapting to an evolving business environment.

Based in Bangalore, Mohanty will report to McCann's national leadership team, headed by Prasoon Joshi, who said, “I am excited to see talent grow from within, and in ways that break the conventional mould. We continue to leverage the expertise and creativity of our people at MWG India to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the advertising industry, Mohanty has held various creative leadership roles and is known for his brand insight and communication skills. Reflecting on his new responsibilities, he said: “It's tremendously exciting to be stepping into this expanded leadership role. I look forward to pairing my creative lens with a sharper business focus and driving impactful ideas, fostering innovation and creating meaningful value for both our clients and our people."