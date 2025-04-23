Sam & Andy crafts branding playbook for Jadeite Developers' Kaveri launch

New Delhi: Sam & Andy, a brand and marketing company, has launched Kaveri, a residential real estate project in Charkop by the real estate company Jadeite Developers.

Sam & Andy will launch the brand’s upcoming real estate project following a phase-wise approach. The agency will work on positioning the brand Kaveri to create a differentiation amongst the competition, which will eventually help as a sales story.

Based on the positioning, the agency aims to develop a detailed brand and tactical communication.

This communication will be developed for all key mediums - ATL such as print inserts, outdoor, AVs, etc, BTL such as brochure, presenter, site branding, events, etc, and digital such as social media, WhatsApp driven engagement for channel partners and customers.

The activities will be executed in a phased manner to provide support for launch and sustenance.

Litesh Gada, Founder, Jadeite Developers, said, “With the launch of the project, we aim to revolutionise the vicinity of Charkop with a modern project which resonates with the requirements of today’s home buyers. With the innovative mindset of Sam & Andy, their understanding of the sector and passion to disrupt, together, we aim at creating a story for customers to cherish.”

Anindya Ghosh, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy, said, “We are elated to partner with Jadeite Developers. We resonate with their mission of providing citizens with a high-quality living experience, which excel in aspects of safety and comfort. Several strategic and engaging activities are in the pipeline for their new project in Charkop. Looking forward to working with the stellar team and advancing in the industry at lightning speed!”

“The intent Litesh Gada and Manish Sawant, the founders of Jadeite Group, have is to provide a better lifestyle even to the common people. One can experience that even in their last project. They do not cut corners, pay suppliers and channel partners before time, project completion and possession before committed timelines and the most important, they design the best lifestyle in whatever size of plot they are playing with. This is rare in this category. We are excited about partnering with this young dynamic duo. It’s just the beginning, as they say “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” said Sameer Joshi, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy.