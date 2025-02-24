Advertisment

Sam & Andy brings hospitality brand ‘The Talking Spoons’ to life

Sam & Andy introduced a new brand identity, designed the brand menu, and developed brand assets. Besides, a cloud kitchen concept was coined to foster revenue expansion

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Sam & Andy, a brand marketing company based in Mumbai, bring to life a new contemporary hospitality brand, “The Talking Spoons”. 

A sub-brand of the company Raksha Hospitality was created to focus primarily on Indian weddings. 

Raksha Hospitality, a brand providing customers with hospitality and catering services, launched The Talking Spoons which is a premium catering service.

Studying market dynamics, customer perceptions, expectations, and trends in society, Sam & Andy devised a strategy to stabilise business traction with The Talking Spoons. The brand was born with a vision of serving modern customers in a new competitive market segment while inheriting the expertise in catering and hospitality services from the parent company, said Sam & Andy in a statement. 

Avani-Sanghvi
Avani Sanghvi

Avani Sanghvi, Director, Raksha Hospitality and CEO, The Talking Spoons, said, “Taking a walk down memory lane, it is nothing short of awe-inspiring to recall the entire journey right from planning to launch of The Talking Spoons. The passion, research orientation and dedication displayed by Sam & Andy is commendable. Here’s to scaling new heights in the times to follow.”

Anindya Ghosh
Anindya Ghosh

Anindya Ghosh, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy said, “It has been a rather enlightening journey discovering the diverse facets of the hospitality space and the changing mindsets of customers. Our vision with The Talking Spoons was to create a new-age extension of Raksha Hospitality, which reserves the technical finesse of the parent company but still serves customers with a modernised personality, meeting their expectations. It has truly been a delight where we had a chance to strategize the launch of the brand after receiving valuable inputs from team Raksha Hospitality.”

Sameer Joshi
Sameer Joshi

“Avani Sanghvi and Timir Sanghvi, Director and CEO Raksha Hospitality, are a true business visionary duo who are always thinking ahead. The key challenge was addressing a category issue that was impacting revenue. When we proposed a solution closely aligned with the category, the client not only embraced it, but saw it as a long-term fix. Most importantly, we solved the core business problem through a brand-focused lens,” said Sameer Joshi, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy.

Other activities undertaken by Sam & Andy included introducing a new brand identity, designing the brand menu, and developing brand assets. Besides, a cloud kitchen concept was coined to foster revenue expansion. 

