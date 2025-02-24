Sam & Andy brings hospitality brand ‘The Talking Spoons’ to life

New Delhi: Sam & Andy, a brand marketing company based in Mumbai, bring to life a new contemporary hospitality brand, “The Talking Spoons”.

A sub-brand of the company Raksha Hospitality was created to focus primarily on Indian weddings.

Raksha Hospitality, a brand providing customers with hospitality and catering services, launched The Talking Spoons which is a premium catering service.

Studying market dynamics, customer perceptions, expectations, and trends in society, Sam & Andy devised a strategy to stabilise business traction with The Talking Spoons. The brand was born with a vision of serving modern customers in a new competitive market segment while inheriting the expertise in catering and hospitality services from the parent company, said Sam & Andy in a statement.

Avani Sanghvi

Avani Sanghvi, Director, Raksha Hospitality and CEO, The Talking Spoons, said, “Taking a walk down memory lane, it is nothing short of awe-inspiring to recall the entire journey right from planning to launch of The Talking Spoons. The passion, research orientation and dedication displayed by Sam & Andy is commendable. Here’s to scaling new heights in the times to follow.”

Anindya Ghosh

Anindya Ghosh, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy said, “It has been a rather enlightening journey discovering the diverse facets of the hospitality space and the changing mindsets of customers. Our vision with The Talking Spoons was to create a new-age extension of Raksha Hospitality, which reserves the technical finesse of the parent company but still serves customers with a modernised personality, meeting their expectations. It has truly been a delight where we had a chance to strategize the launch of the brand after receiving valuable inputs from team Raksha Hospitality.”

Sameer Joshi

“Avani Sanghvi and Timir Sanghvi, Director and CEO Raksha Hospitality, are a true business visionary duo who are always thinking ahead. The key challenge was addressing a category issue that was impacting revenue. When we proposed a solution closely aligned with the category, the client not only embraced it, but saw it as a long-term fix. Most importantly, we solved the core business problem through a brand-focused lens,” said Sameer Joshi, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy.

Other activities undertaken by Sam & Andy included introducing a new brand identity, designing the brand menu, and developing brand assets. Besides, a cloud kitchen concept was coined to foster revenue expansion.