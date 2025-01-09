Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar joins Salt Brand Solutions as Executive Director

New Delhi: Salt Brand Solutions on Thursday announced the appointment of Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar as the new Executive Director.

Mahesh Chauhan (Mash), Director, Salt Brand Solutions, said, “Sagar is the partner I have been looking for, for some time now! We have been friends for decades and have worked together in the past. We bring different strengths to the table to create an irresistible value proposition. Sagar’s coming on board adds great value to our clients and makes me truly excited for the Salt 2.0 journey in 2025.”

Mahabaleshwarkar said, “My first two innings with Mahesh at Ogilvy and Rediffusion built a powerful partnership that delivered iconic campaigns for Tata Safari, Sumo, Amaron Batteries, and Airtel. Over the years, we've developed a deep understanding of each other’s strengths, driven by a shared passion for creative excellence.

As two old friends reunite for the third innings at Salt, we are excited to leverage that synergy to craft relevant, memorable work, foster innovation, and shape impactful brand narratives. This isn’t just about campaigns—it’s about setting new standards and leaving a legacy of pathbreaking creativity.”

As Executive Director, Mahabaleshwarkar will lead Salt’s creative vision, working closely with Chauhan and the Salt team to deliver groundbreaking solutions that make a lasting impact on clients and audiences alike.

Salt said that Mahabaleshwarkar, a seasoned creative leader with a wealth of experience across India, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Myanmar, brings a unique global perspective. With expertise spanning innovative ideas, mass media advertising, retail design and experiential concepts, Mahabaleshwarkar has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions for some of the world’s most recognised brands.