S4Capital’s Monks hires Niranjan Singh as Head of Media for India

New Delhi: S4 Capital has appointed Niranjan Singh as Head of Media, Monks India, effective immediately.

In this role, Singh will lead Monks’ media practice in India,dedicated to spearheading data-led innovation and developing integrated strategies that deliver powerful performance solutions.

His focus is to leverage our full-funnel capabilities to drive growth for our clients in a rapidly evolving landscape.

He will work closely with Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India, and Sandipan Bhattacharyya, India Head - Creative.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Niranjan to the team,” said Fay Denis du Peage, SVP Media, Monks APAC. “His experience and leadership will bring immense value as we strengthen our media capabilities in India and across the region, helping our clients unlock new growth through data, technology, and innovation.”

With over 18 years of experience across India and Southeast Asia, Singh brings expertise in media consulting, strategy, and transformation for brands including P&G, FrieslandCampina, Colgate-Palmolive, GSK, LEGO, Amazon Prime Video, NIVEA (Beiersdorf), Mercedes-Benz, Kraft Heinz, and Electrolux.

In his career, he has held leadership positions at GroupM in India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where he drove media strategy for marquee accounts including P&G, FrieslandCampina, and Colgate-Palmolive.



Prior to Monks, Singh served as Head of Media for LEGO APAC & Amazon Prime Video SEA at IPG Initiative.

“I'm excited to join Monks, the world's leading AI agency. The opportunity in India is to harness AI not just as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst for growth. I’m excited to work with our team at Monks to build next-gen media solutions that blend AI-driven precision with human creativity, ensuring our clients don't just keep pace with digital transformation, they lead it,” said Niranjan Singh, Head of Media at Monks India.

“India is a critical growth market for Monks, with its scale, digital dynamism, and appetite for innovation,” commented Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India. “Niranjan’s deep expertise across India and Southeast Asia, combined with his proven ability to lead transformation for some of the world’s largest brands, makes him an ideal leader to strengthen our media practice in the region. His appointment underscores our commitment to investing in top-tier talent and delivering long-term value for clients in South Asia and beyond.”