Rusk Media appoints Nikhil T. as Head of Ads Servicing

New Delhi: Rusk Media has officially appointed Nikhil Tonk as the new Head of Ads Servicing, a strategic move aimed at enhancing their advertising capabilities.

Tonk announced his appointment through a post on LinkedIn, expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter in his career.

Tonk is a seasoned professional in content and business development, with expertise that covers a wide range of areas including creative advertising production, social media strategy, key account management, brand partnerships, and e-commerce initiatives.

Before joining Rusk Media, Tonk held the position of client services consultant at FCB/SIX, where he contributed to various successful campaigns.

His career spans over 14 years and includes roles at several prominent organisations, such as WATConsult, Jio Creative Labs, Omnicom Media Group, and Balaji Telefilms.