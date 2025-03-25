Royal Challenge packaged drinking water’s bold entry into Esports

Mumbai: Royal Challenge packaged drinking water has entered the thriving world of Esports. In a nation where cricket reigns supreme, choosing Esports is a bold move.

With over 590 million active gamers and an economy now valued at $3.8 billion, Esports is now exploding in smaller cities and towns. With 66% of gamers residing in these boomtowns, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water, is bringing its signature bold attitude to this dynamic arena.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President – Marketing & Portfolio Head at Diageo said, “Our entry into Esports, through collaboration with gaming icons Sid Joshi and Animesh Agarwal, demonstrates our commitment to championing this vibrant community and inspiring them to play by their own rules”.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, gamer Animesh Agarwal, known by his screen name "Thug," said, "Success in Esports isn’t just about talent- it’s about making bold choices, taking risks and never backing down. #ChooseBold is a celebration of that fearless mindset”.

Adding to this, Sid Joshi highlighted," #ChooseBold is for every gamer who dreams big, competes fearlessly, and shapes the next era of Indian Esports. Excited to be part of this movement and share this journey with our fans!"

Hari Krishnan, MD of Publicis Content, said “We aim at levelling up the brand’s presence in gaming, tapping into this new passion point and playing a bigger role in pop culture by connecting with the next generation of challengers.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming added, "The brand has long been associated with the spirit of sportsmanship, and its foray into gaming is a natural evolution of that legacy."