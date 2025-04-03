Rohitash Srivastava joins 82.5 Communications as CSO

New Delhi: 82.5 Communications announced the appointment of Rohitash Srivastava as Chief Strategy Officer.

Srivastava has two decades of experience as a communication planner, experience strategist, and brand consultant, having worked across advertising agencies, brand consulting, and tech consulting firms.

He has joined 82.5 Communications in an internal group movement from Ogilvy India (North), where he led the strategic planning function.

He has worked on brands including The Coca-Cola Company’s Sparkling and Hydration portfolio, GSK’s Eno, Dabur India, Perfetti, Mother Dairy and RSPL Group, among others

"82.5 Communications is on a fantastic growth journey, fueled by the great work our teams are producing," said Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO, 82.5 Communications. "Rohitash's strategic acumen and proven track record are exactly what we need to accelerate this momentum. Rohitash thrives on simplifying complex challenges and making brand strategy feel refreshingly clear and actionable, with an approach rooted in common sense, conversation, and creativity.”

Srivastava stated, “82.5 is fast becoming the growth engine for Ogilvy, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of this transformative moment. The talent and energy I see in Kiran, our COO and our CCOs Anuraag and Mayur, make 82.5 a powerhouse of modern brand-building. We have great momentum, we're already putting out some fantastic work, and this is just the beginning."

Beyond his professional achievements, Srivastava is deeply engaged in the academic and social spheres. He teaches brand strategy at institutes like MICA and MET Mumbai.