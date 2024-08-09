Rohit Sharma partners with True Elements to launch licensed brand – ‘RS by True Elements’

Delhi: Rohit Sharma has partnered with True Elements to launch a licensed brand - RS by True Elements, to co-build a product line, bringing this partnership in the Indian food industry.

Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, is set to be the ambassador of True Elements along with spearheading RS by True Elements.

True Elements and Sharma will co-create and market products under the RS brand name, with RISE Worldwide managing the partnership.

Sharma, as a partner and ambassador said, “This is a good time and opportunity to launch RS by True Elements, where, today, the focus for consumers is to know what they are eating. I have been a fan of True Elements, as they have stayed committed to their values and business philosophy. The partnership is aimed at building an alternative product line for consumers to make their preferred choice and be more aware of what is being offered to them.”

Puru Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, True Elements, said, “This is the first time a cricketer is licensing a health food brand in India - a first for the ecosystem. Given the authenticity that Rohit has in cricket, we believe it would help us reinforce our commitment to being ‘True’ and honest with our customers and help us scale rapidly. With Rohit starting a brand with us, it reiterates his confidence in us as a brand and our principles, which is a big motivation for the entire team. Am sure the joint effort will be a good benchmark for the rest of the industry.”

RS by True Elements products are likely to hit the market by the end of August 2024.

In the coming months, there would be a campaign launch with a brand film featuring Sharma followed by product-led videos.