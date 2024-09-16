Rohit Ohri retires from FCB after 3 decades

New Delhi: After a career spanning over three decades in the advertising industry, Rohit Ohri is retiring from his role as Global Partner at FCB.

Ohri spent eight years at the helm of FCB Group India before being elevated to FCB Global Partner to bolster the FCB network, working closely with Global CEO, Tyler Turnbull.

During his time at FCB, Ohri has played a role in steering the company towards growth, as the driving force behind the acquisition of Kinnect.

FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull expressed gratitude and admiration for Ohri's remarkable contribution, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Rohit in India and in our offices across the world for the past nine years and can safely say his contribution has been invaluable. Not only did he play an integral role in helping FCB become the creative powerhouse it is today, but he’s helped set the company up to thrive for many years to come and taught me a few things along the journey too. Rohit is a great leader, and more importantly, a great person, so it truly has been a privilege to have him as part of the network.”

Ohri added, "When I joined FCB in 2016, my mission was clear: to transform the agency’s creative reputation and make it future-ready. This mission was proven a success when FCB Group India was named Adweek's International Agency of the Year, which was a moment of immense pride for my leadership team and me. It was a great recognition of the incredible journey we embarked on - producing work that set global benchmarks and building world-class capabilities. I’m deeply grateful to Susan and Tyler for the unstinting support they gave me and the India business. FCB is, and always will be, close to my heart, and I will forever be its biggest cheerleader. Now, under Dheeraj’s leadership, I’m confident the agency will scale even greater heights."

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, FCB Group India and South Asia, said, “Rohit has left an indelible mark on both the agency and industry at large, so we want to thank him for his leadership and contributions to FCB and the industry over the past 30 years. His guidance in India has been instrumental in our agencies' success, and we wish him all the very best for his future endeavours.”