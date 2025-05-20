Rohit Ohri launches culture consultancy 'Ohriginal'

New Delhi: Advertising veteran Rohit Ohri has launched Ohriginal, a culture-first consultancy designed to help organisations decode their internal DNA and turn it into a strategic advantage.

With a sharp focus on aligning purpose, behaviour, and brand expression, Ohriginal supports founders, CXOs, and leadership teams in discovering and activating what Ohri calls their CulturePrint—a framework of values, tone, behaviours, symbols, and rituals that represent an organisation’s identity.

“Every organisation is born with a unique CulturePrint—an authentic, original fingerprint that defines who you are, how you behave, and what you stand for. It is not a tagline. It is not a logo. It is the emotional, behavioural, and experiential DNA of your company. And it cannot be copied,” said Ohri.

He added, "I’ve seen the magic up close - the kind that feels like catching lightning in a bottle,” says Ohri. “And that magic was always culture. Not perks. Not processes. Culture.”

The consultancy offers a suite of services including:

Decoding the CulturePulse through deep discovery





“Now choosing to lead differently—one culture at a time,” Ohri added, reflecting on his transition from global network leadership to a purpose-led, founder-driven practice.

Ohriginal’s methodology is anchored in the belief that “before transformation comes clarity.” The process begins with decoding the CulturePulse, a discovery phase that uses surveys, interviews, observation, and storytelling to identify:

Misalignments between purpose and practice





These insights lay the foundation for co-creating a CulturePrint through:

Workshops with leadership teams





Already collaborating with startups, legacy brands, and growth-stage companies, Ohriginal positions itself as a partner for organisations that see culture not as a slogan, but as a serious lever for performance, retention, and reputation.