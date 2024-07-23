Rohit Jawa, CEO & MD, HUL to chair IndIAA awards jury

New Delhi: Rohit Jawa, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, will Chair the jury panel to select the winners at the IndIAA awards for creative excellence, organised by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA).

The other jury members are

Charulata Ravikumar, Managing Director, Accenture

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Nivea

M R Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Laboratories

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, Lodha Ventures

Cecil de Santa Maria, Chief Operating Officer, ORRA

Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India Limited

Pulkit Trivedi, Managing Director - India, Snap Inc

Avinash Pandey, President IAA, said, “Any award is only as good as the jury that judges them. We are privileged to have such an elite group on our jury panel. It speaks volumes for the heights the IndIAA awards have scaled.”

Abhishek Karnani, Chairman IndIAA awards, added, “These awards are unique. You cannot enter your work on your own. A group of senior editors in the marcom trade media who are viewing advertising every day, need to shortlist your creative work. And this shortlist will be placed before our elite jury.”

All co-creators of the winning work will be felicitated at the IndIAA Awards Nite which will be held on August 22, 2024.