Roblox announces new ad format, Google partnership to boost advertising business

New Delhi: Roblox has announced the launch of a new ad format called Rewarded Video ads.

The ads will be available for brands and agencies to buy programmatically via Google’s advertising solutions and direct buying (Direct IO) in the coming weeks.

The partnership will allow the company to scale its Rewarded Video ads and other ad offerings.

Rewarded Video ads will allow users to watch up to 30-second full-screen video ads within Roblox games and avail in-game benefits from the ad publishers.

Over the coming months, the company plans to bring formats such as Billboards (formerly video and image ads4), to Google Ad Manager and connect more demand sources, including industry-leading supply-side platforms (SSPs) like PubMatic and demand-side platforms (DSPs), via Google’s Authorised Buyers solution.

“This new format is a win-win-win for brands, creators, and users, and we’ve been excited by the early results of our tests which have proven this out,” said Stephanie Latham, Vice-President - Global Brand Partnerships and Advertising, Roblox. “Our partnership with Google makes it very easy to buy these engaging ads and reach key audiences at scale. We are continuing to remove barriers for brands and agencies that are quickly realising the massive potential of immersive gaming platforms like Roblox where Gen Z are increasingly spending their time.”

For Google, the partnership is part of their immersive ads expansion, having now added video formats in both Google Ad Manager and AdMob.

“We’re thrilled about the potential for clients in immersive gaming, with Roblox leading the charge as the go-to platform for Gen Z connections,” said Cara Lewis, Chief Investment and Activation Officer, Dentsu. “Rewarded Video is an ad format that’s not only proven its effectiveness but also offers familiar measurement tools for brands and agencies. With the ease of buying and reaching Roblox’s massive, highly engaged audience, we’re excited to see brands in our network experiment with Rewarded Video to connect with consumers in a safe and scalable way.”

Advertisers that leverage Google’s media buying tools will be able to measure the success of Rewarded Video and other ads on Roblox, alongside the rest of their investments, with Google’s proprietary measurement and brand safety tools.

Advertisers can also use third-party measurement tools. Roblox has expanded its partnerships with IAS and Kantar and has announced new partnerships with Cint, DoubleVerify, and Nielsen.

Other formats introduced by Roblox include a Premium Home ad unit that can act as a megaphone and enable a brand to own a whole row on the Roblox home page for a 24-hour takeover and reach a massive audience.