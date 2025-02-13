RK Swamy's Q3 revenue up 8%, but PBT down to Rs 4.3 crore

New Delhi: RK Swamy reported an 8% increase in consolidated total income, reaching Rs 79.4 crore from Rs 73.5 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

However, profit before tax (PBT) saw a decline, with figures at Rs 4.3 crore compared to Rs 7.6 crore year-over-year, attributed to increased investments in human resources and infrastructure.

The company's revenue for the quarter was reported at Rs 76.79 crore, up from Rs 72.14 crore in Q3 FY2024, showcasing a 6.45% growth.

Despite the revenue increase, RK Swamy's net profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 3.63 crore, down 35.41% from the Rs 5.62 crore recorded in the previous year's corresponding period.

The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) also decreased, standing at Rs 5.94 crore with margins at 7.74%, compared to Rs 11.68 crore and 16.19% respectively last year.

The company has been proactive in enhancing its capacity, with plans to commission a new Customer Experience Centre that will increase its capacity by nearly 50%. This expansion aims to cater to the growing demand in its core business areas, including Integrated Marketing Communications, Full Service Market Research, and Customer Data Analytics & Marketing Technology.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, R K Swamy's total income was Rs 219.0 crore, slightly up from Rs 216.1 crore year-over-year, while PBT was down to Rs 9.6 crore from Rs 18.5 crore.