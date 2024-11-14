RK Swamy’s consolidated PAT drops 93% to Rs 52 lakh in Q2 FY2025

New Delhi: Recently listed in March 2024, RK Swamy has reported a significant 93% drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 of FY 2025, posting Rs 52 lakh, a sharp fall from Rs 7.41 crore in the same period the previous year.
The decline is largely due to reduced revenue, as total consolidated income fell by 15% to Rs 68 crore from Rs 81 crore year-on-year.
According to Group CEO Shekar Swamy, the revenue drop is attributed to several large projects completed in the first half of the prior fiscal year. Despite the downturn, he noted a strong pipeline of new business, with the company securing over 15 new clients across its service areas during the first half of this fiscal.
The company’s EBITDA for the quarter also decreased, reaching Rs 6 crore compared to Rs 15 crore in Q2 FY 2024.
Total expenses also decreased from Rs 65.13 crore to Rs 62 crore in Q2 FY 2025.
For the half-year ending September 30, 2024, PAT stood at Rs 2.7 crore, down from Rs 7.93 crore over the same period last year.
Revenue in H1 FY2025 was slightly lower at Rs 140 crore, compared to Rs 143 crore in H1 FY24, with EBITDA dipping from Rs 21 crore to Rs 13 crore.
Looking ahead, RK Swamy has announced the launch of a new Customer Experience Centre later this year, which will add 600 seats and expand capacity by 50%. The company also plans to grow its computer-aided telephone interview capabilities, adding 346 new stations for an 86% boost in capacity. These infrastructure investments, including an expanded video studio, are expected to begin supporting clients’ needs starting next year.