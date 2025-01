New Delhi: Promoters of RK Swamy have consolidated their holding in the company.

They have bought 3.56% of shares held by Evanston Pioneer Fund LP, a US entity that had invested in the Group in 2018-19.

Srinivasan K Swamy and Narasimhan K Swamy concluded the transaction on December 27, 2024, at the market price of Rs 249.64 per share.

With this buyout, the Promoter and Promoter Group hold 69.6% of the equity paidup capital of RK Swamy Limited.