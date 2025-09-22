Reshmy Warrier returns to WPP Media as Head of Business Planning and Operations

New Delhi: Reshmy Warrier has taken on the role of Head of Business Planning and Operations at WPP Media (Mindshare, Team Unilever), marking her return to the WPP Media group. This is her second tenure at Mindshare Fulcrum and her third overall with WPP Media.

Warrier announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post, stating that she would focus on developing impact-driven solutions for Unilever (HUL) using artificial intelligence, technology, and data. She described the role as a “homecoming” after more than 14 years leading strategy and programming at Star and Zee5.

In her new position, Warrier will be responsible for leveraging AI, technology, and data to support strategic initiatives for Unilever’s brand portfolio.

Her professional background spans business planning, broadcast, OTT platforms, and data-driven marketing, with experience in scaling growth for major brands across the media and advertising industry.