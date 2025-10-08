RepIndia wins integrated creative mandate for OPPO India

New Delhi: RepIndia has bagged the integrated mandate for OPPO India, following a multi-agency pitch process.
The mandate includes overseeing the brand’s overall creative strategy, digital communication, and social listening.
As part of the mandate, RepIndia will be responsible for building and executing OPPO’s brand communication across digital platforms, crafting content that resonates with its large and diverse consumer base in India.
The agency will also leverage its proprietary listening and analytics capabilities to track consumer sentiment, identify cultural trends, and deliver data-backed creative solutions that strengthen OPPO’s brand equity in the competitive smartphone market.
The account will be serviced out of RepIndia’s Delhi office, led by a dedicated cross-functional team spanning strategy, creative, and analytics.
Speaking on the win, Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia, said, “We’re delighted to partner with OPPO India, a brand that continues to push the boundaries of innovation and design. What excites us most about this collaboration is the seamless integration of listening with creative strategy — something we see as one of RepIndia’s strongest differentiators. It allows us to craft ideas that are not just imaginative but also deeply rooted in what consumers are actually thinking and feeling. This integration of data, culture, and creativity is where our best work happens, and we’re looking forward to bringing that energy to OPPO.”