RepIndia strengthens leadership team with key promotions

New Delhi: RepIndia has promoted five senior team members across divisions.

Previously serving as the Creative Head (West), Neelanjan Dasgupta has been named Vice-President (Creative Strategy and Innovations).

During his tenure, Dasgupta delivered award-winning campaigns and successfully onboarded high-profile clients such as JSW Steel, JSW Energy, MTV, JBL, Joyville, Voot Kids, Amante, Amazon Mini TV, IDFC First Bank and many more.

In his new role, he will focus on advancing RepIndia's creative offerings and driving innovative solutions across markets. Dasgupta shared, "RepIndia has taught me everything I know about advertising. It has provided me with a safe space to grow, where accountability and kindness go hand in hand. I will always carry these values as a leader and professional."

Following suit, Durgesh Tiwari, previously serving as Senior Account Director, has been promoted to Associate Vice-President (Listening, ORM, and Analytics). Under Tiwari's leadership, the team size has expanded from 20 to 100+, significantly enhancing the agency's capabilities in social listening, online reputation management, and analytics. His strategic direction has been pivotal in acquiring and managing key clients, including National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), DigiYatra, BluSmart, Hero Vired, Subway, Taco Bell, Hyderabad Airport, CESC, Shapoorji Pallonji, and more, thereby contributing to RepIndia's international expansion.

In tandem, Sanya Sitlani transitions into the role of Associate Vice-President (Planning and Growth), where she will focus on driving strategic initiatives and identifying fresh opportunities to propel the agency and its clients forward.

Prior to this, Sitlani was an Account Director - Account Planning & Growth. Sanya played a crucial role in acquiring clients like JBL, Pearl Academy, Kajaria, Colorbar, CARE Hospitals, Pudumjee Papers, BPTP, Primus Partners, Indus Towers, Zydus LifeSciences, Kolte Patil, Cairn Oil & Gas, EverSource, Amante, Joyville (Shapoorji Pallonji), Padmini VNA, Mustard Fashion, and more, further expanding RepIndia’s portfolio and market presence.

Sitlani shared, "We’re heavily involved in a wide range of initiatives—from pitches to strategy for existing clients, and reviewing work across accounts.”

Guru Mishra has been promoted to Senior Vice-President (Digital Media and Buying).

Prior to this, he was the Vice-President, Digital Media and Buying. Under his leadership, the digital media team has grown significantly, onboarding major clients such as Kajaria, Instax, M3M, Fortis, Haldirams, Anita Dongre, ETravelsim, Joyville, JSW Steel, FujiFilm, and more, thereby enhancing RepIndia's ability to deliver comprehensive media solutions to a diverse range of clients.

Mishra will drive the agency's media operations and drive innovation in digital buying practices.

He shared, "When I joined RepIndia, the team was just 2 members. Today, it’s grown to over 18 members. The journey has been rewarding, and I look forward to leading our media operations into the future."

Building on this momentum, Nitin Sharma steps into the role of Associate Vice President (Search), recognised for his pivotal contributions to enhancing the agency's search marketing expertise.

Sharma’s efforts have been key in strengthening the agency’s search capabilities, particularly with high-profile brands such as Hero MotoCorp (across 8 countries), Merino Laminates, Kajaria Ceramics, Migsun Group and more. He was previously Associate Director of SEO at RepIndia. Nitin’s team has grown to 20+ members, further reinforcing RepIndia’s expertise in search marketing.

Archit Chenoy, (CEO, RepIndia), commented, “At RepIndia, our strength lies in our people and their ability to drive meaningful impact for our clients. These promotions are a testament to the incredible talent, dedication, and innovative spirit that defines our team. As we look ahead to 2025, this strengthened leadership will play a critical role in shaping the future of digital marketing, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and unlocking new growth opportunities for our clients and our agency alike.”