Remembering Zakir Hussain: The maestro who made ‘Waah Taj’ an iconic slogan

New Delhi: The world bid farewell to Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, yesterday.

Hussain died from 'idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis', a lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital on Sunday. He was 73.

While his contribution to Indian classical music is celebrated globally, he also made a mark in the world of advertising, especially the ‘Waah Taj’ ad.

The "Waah Taj!" campaign for Tata Tea, featuring Zakir Hussain, stands as one of the most iconic ads in Indian advertising history.

The idea behind "Waah Taj" was born out of a need to reposition Taj Mahal Tea. Initially seen as an elite, Western-influenced brand, the tea was popular across all classes, particularly the burgeoning middle class.

The advertising agency, Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), now VML, was tasked with crafting a campaign that would resonate with this broader audience while maintaining the brand's premium image. The strategy was to associate the tea with Indian culture's essence—its music, specifically the tabla, symbolising perfection and dedication akin to the art of tea blending

Ustad Zakir Hussain, already a celebrated figure in Indian classical music, was chosen for his embodiment of both Indianness and global appeal. Interestingly, many Indians at the time were only familiar with Zakir Hussain's name, not his face, as television was not yet ubiquitous and his performances were primarily heard on the radio.

The iconic ad was filmed against the backdrop of the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra. The challenge was significant; Zakir Hussain, based in San Francisco at the time, had to be flown in for the shoot. The ad was shot in July 1988, capturing the maestro playing the tabla with his characteristic energy, his curly locks bouncing to the rhythm, all while the magnificent monument stood behind him.

The script included a witty exchange where, after being complimented with "Wah Ustad, wah!" Hussain would respond, "Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!" translating to "Oh sir, say 'Wah Taj'!" This playful dialogue became a cultural catchphrase.

Later on, the iconic phrase "Waah Taj!" found its way into daily language, becoming a shorthand expression for anything praiseworthy or exceptional.

Throughout the '90s, his charm was featured in various commercials alongside celebrities like Alisha Chinai and Ruby Bhatia.

What made the campaign truly remarkable was its longevity. Tata Tea continued to build on the "Waah Taj!" theme for nearly two decades, tweaking its messaging while retaining the core appeal established by Zakir Hussain.

The ad became a cultural artifact, used in classrooms, memes, and social conversations long after its debut. Hussain’s association with the campaign ensured it remained fresh in the public’s memory, even as newer advertising trends emerged.