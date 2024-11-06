Rediffusion bags creative mandate for Nippon India Mutual Fund

New Delhi: Rediffusion Brand Solutions has been appointed as the Creative Agency of Record for Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF).
Following a rigorous four-round pitch process, NIMF selected Rediffusion to handle its creative duties.
In a statement on the collaboration, Kaiyomurz Daver, Head of Marketing at NIMF, noted, “We found in Rediffusion what we were looking for—an in-depth understanding of the mutual funds category, the agility to adapt to evolving market conditions, and a passion for excellence. Importantly, we will be working with the same team that led the pitch, combining a robust mix of senior and fresh talent."
Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Rediffusion, said, “Nippon India Mutual Fund holds a special place for me, given my two-decade-long association with Japanese brands in India. This partnership feels natural, and we are fully committed to helping NIMF become a preferred choice for Indian investors.”
Asheesh Malhotra, Executive Director at Rediffusion, commented, “Indian investors are increasingly incorporating mutual funds into their core investment portfolios. The competition to attract customers in this highly regulated market is intense. Trust, transparency, and market intelligence are crucial differentiators. Investors are seeking trusted partners who offer customised solutions, innovation, and dynamic investment strategies to maximise returns in the short term. At Rediffusion, we value the importance of a team that deeply understands the category and consistently meets every challenge head-on."
Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director at Rediffusion, added, “In a category that is often misunderstood, our challenge was to create a brand narrative that resonates across a wide target audience based on trust and transparency. Instead of relying on pure-play emotional messaging, we focused on key pillars like process, discipline, and caution. The brand imagery that we developed had a clean and bold black-and-white look, stood out in the marketplace and was well-received by both NIMF and its consumers. However, the real challenge begins now as we embark on the journey to elevate NIMF’s brand presence even further.”