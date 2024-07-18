Rediffusion appoints Pankaj Arora as EVP and Head, West

New Delhi: Rediffusion announced the appointment of Pankaj Arora as the agency’s Executive Vice-President and Head of West.

Arora will be based in Mumbai and also look after Ahmedabad based businesses.

With over three decades of experience in the corporate world, Arora’s last assignment was in CSR communications. He has worked closely with organisations such as Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Escorts, Eicher Motors, SP Group, Bharat Forge, and Godrej, among others.

Arora has also worked for Grey WorldWide (India and Sri Lanka), Publicis, Lowe Lintas, Contract & Triton. Clients handled included Unilevers, P&G, Glaxo SmithKline and British American Tobacco Brands.

Indian Brands he worked on include AquaGuard/Eureka Forbes, Paras (Moov, Set Wet, Ring Guard), launch of Adani Wilmar Fortune edible Oil and Pulses, Force Motors to name a few.

Rediffusion’s Mumbai operations are divided into three units led by Alvin Ferrao, Pushkaar Kshirsagar and Vritti Handa Dey. Arora will oversee all three units.

Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion, said, “Arora is a very different advertising professional - he has spent over a decade catalysing change in the SDG and Sustainability space. His experience of brands has been enhanced by this softer dimension of corporate communication. We welcome him to Rediffusion.”

Arora said, “Rediffusion is an iconic ad agency. Working for an agency once helmed by Diwan Arun Nanda and Mohd Khan is truly an honour. I hope to emulate their high standards and take the agency to greater heights.”