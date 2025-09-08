Ravi Bhaya returns to Publicis Media India as Chief Client Officer

New Delhi: Publicis Media India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Ravi Bhaya as Chief Client Officer.

Based in Mumbai, Bhaya will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia.

In his new role, Bhaya will lead the client transformation agenda across agency brands in India - Starcom, Zenith, and Performics, with a mandate to deepen client partnerships, scale data-led, AI-powered solutions, and deliver integrated offerings.

Bhaya brings over two decades of experience in media and digital transformation across diverse markets, including India, Germany, South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and North America.

Bhaya has returned to Publicis Groupe after holding senior leadership roles in South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam, where he expanded agency capabilities, led strategic transformation mandates for brands such as P&G, Samsung, Coca-Cola, BMW and Mondelez.

Most recently, he co-founded RSquared Global Ventures (R2GV), advising MarTech, AdTech, Data, and Commerce startups on scaling strategies, while working with venture capitalists to identify high-growth opportunities in emerging technologies.

Prior to that, he served as Managing Director - Global Growth at Munich-based Serviceplan Group, driving international business, alliances and partnerships.

Das said, “Ravi’s appointment is a strong reflection of our commitment to building trusted, strategic partnerships with our clients. His global exposure, entrepreneurial mindset, and proven ability to deliver impact across markets make him ideally suited to lead our client transformation agenda in India.”

Bhaya said, "Returning to Publicis is both familiar and fresh - rooted in trust, driven by renewed ambition, and focused on what’s next. As data, creativity, and AI converge to reshape the industry, I look forward to co-creating solutions with our teams and clients that drive meaningful and measurable outcomes.”