Ranjeev Vij moves on from TBWA India

New Delhi: Ranjeev Vij, Executive Director (North) at TBWA India and Managing Director of Nissan United, has stepped down from his role, industry sources have confirmed.

His last day at the agency will be May 2, 2025. His next move is currently under wraps.

In 2013, Vij joined TBWA from Adfactors PR, where he had led integrated creative mandates and played a key role in scaling up the agency’s digital practice.

Vij has moved on after a tenure where he led integrated mandates across advertising, digital, and media for key brands such as Nissan, Air India Express, Philips, and Eicher Motors.

He has previously held senior leadership roles at Ogilvy, McCann, BBDO, Zeno, Cognizant, and Adfactors PR.

He is credited with launching Proximity in India (BBDO’s CRM and digital arm), setting up Cognizant’s digital marketing practice in the UK, and conceptualising and implementing real-time social media command centres for brand launches.

At Adfactors PR, he helped scale the firm’s digital capability, positioning it as a serious player in integrated communications.