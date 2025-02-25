Ranjan Bargotra returns to Crayons Advertising as Executive Director

New Delhi: Crayons Advertising’ Former President Ranjan Bargotra has re-joined the company as Executive Director after a brief sabbatical. Bargotra aims to drive the agency’s strategic expansion while strengthening its reputation in the industry.

Bargotra worked with brands like Kajaria Tiles, Fortis Healthcare, Kohinoor Rice, ITC Fortune Hotels, and APL Apollo during his tenure. Bargotra has also worked within India’s political landscape on campaigns for national and regional parties.

He serves on the board of Abhinandan, an NGO dedicated to education and welfare, and is also part of Digital Health Associates.

As per Crayons, with Ranjan back in a leadership role, the company will move ahead with renewed energy and a clear vision for the future. With his experience, strategic mindset, and leadership, Crayons is set to continue its legacy of creative excellence while embracing new opportunities.

“Crayons has always been home,” said Ranjan. “I’m excited to be back and look forward to driving growth, innovation, and meaningful partnerships in this new phase.”