Rang barse ads: The best Holi 2025 campaigns to watch

New Delhi: One of the major festivals celebrated in India, Holi is looked forward to not only by the country but also by brands who aim to join the fun while creating campaigns to reach their target audience.

While some brands are addressing issues like inclusivity and consent this Holi, others are creating lighthearted campaigns featuring society drama and colourful billboards.

Here’s a list of some of the Holi campaigns this year:

lendingplate’s ‘Khushiyon Ke Rang Bina Rukawat Ke’ Holi campaign

lendingplate’s Holi campaign, “Khushiyon Ke Rang Bina Rukawat Ke,” features a digital film showing a grandmother and her grandson reminiscing about past Holi celebrations.

The young boy listens to his grandmother’s tales of how his late grandfather used to bring the entire village together to celebrate the festival with grandeur. He questions why they don’t celebrate Holi in the same grand way anymore.

The conversation touches the hearts of the parents, who have been hesitant due to financial limitations. The mother introduces the lendingplate app to the father, showing how quick and accessible financial solutions can bring back the lost charm of Holi.

The ad concludes with “lendingplate – Khushiyon Ka Saathi”.

Watch the film:

boAt and Swiggy Instamart take over Veer Pahariya’s hook step for Holi this year

In their campaign, boAt and Swiggy Instamart use actor Veer Pahariya’s Rang hook step. The video features a Holi party, where Pahariya is nudged by friends and strangers to perform his move.

A waiter serving thandai, an elderly couple making a reel, and others join the trend. When a friend tries to feed Pahariya gujiya and misses while doing the step, Pahariya hopes to change his situation.

boAt speakers are then ordered through Swiggy Instamart to change the mood.

Watch the campaign here:

Anmol Industries mixes Holi and inclusivity with #HarPalAnmol campaign

Anmol Industries’ Holi campaign #HarPalAnmol aims to raise awareness about vitiligo.

The campaign, conceptualised and executed by Meraqi Digital, features an ad film following a 7-year-old kid who hesitates to interact with others due to her vitiligo until a child approaches her and invites her to play Holi.

The company aims to promote inclusivity through the campaign.

Watch the ad film:

Mirinda transforms everyday moments in new Holi ad

Mirinda’s ad film highlights how the company transforms everyday moments, infusing them with joy, laughter, and a twist of fun.

The film captures an exchange between a son and his mother, where Mirinda sparks an unexpected shift in mood.

A seemingly serious moment changes into one filled with positivity and laughter, illustrating how Mirinda, much like Holi, can change the tone of any moment.

Watch the film here:

Simpolo Tiles resolves feud between society Secretaries and Holi in new campaign

Simpolo’s Holi campaign, “Jamm ke khelo. Tile hai Simpolo.” created in collaboration with Sideways, leverages the tension between Secretaries and festive events in residential societies.

The story starts with an RWA Secretary complaining about the hassles of organising a Holi party in the society. He talks about the complaints of the cleaning staff, who struggle to wash away the colours and the trouble when someone slips and falls while playing Holi.

He is then interrupted by the idea of celebrating Holi with Simpolo. The Secretary is surprised by the non-slippery and easy-to-clean features of Simpolo tiles. The ad concludes with the whole society gathered for the party.

Watch the campaign here:

Parachute Advansed Gold is Holi-ready with "Sirf Nariyal Kafi Hai!" campaign

Parachute Advansed Gold’s digital campaign is focused on the theme, "Sirf Nariyal Kafi Hai!" for Holi. The campaign features a digital video commercial (DVC) and a music-led influencer activation to address Holi hair damage concerns.

It starts with a DVC that contrasts other Holi hair protection methods with Parachute Advansed Gold coconut hair oil.

Separately, the music video featuring influencers like Iqlipse Nova and Naina presents a Holi anthem, playing on the contrast between those who over-prepare for Holi and those who use Parachute Advansed Gold.

Watch the digital film:

Watch the music video:

Pratibha Ranta takes Holi to the dance floor in “Your Crocs, Your Rang” music video

Crocs has prepared for Holi with “Your Crocs, Your Rang” campaign, celebrating movement, music, and vibrant colors.

The campaign features a dance film set to the “Rangeela Re” track. Featuring Pratibha Ranta, the campaign reimagines the song.

The film is in a music video-style format. It aims to capture the balance of tradition and contemporary energy, celebrating the essence of Holi.

Watch the music video:

Tinder And Rhea Chakraborty’s Chapter 2 unveil “Consent lena bhi Zaroori Hai” tee this Holi

This Holi, Tinder has launched a limited-edition t-shirt featuring the message “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, But Consent bhi Zaroori Hai.”

The company has partnered with actor, podcaster and entrepreneur Rhea Chakraborty’s clothing brand, Chapter 2, founded by Showik Chakraborty, for the campaign.

Tinder has also launched the Let’s Talk Consent initiative—a resource hub featuring short films like Closure and We Need To Talk, along with in-person workshops with Yuvaa and Pink Legal and a 90-minute Let’s Talk Consent course on Coursera.

JSW Paints reimagines colour through music in “Sound of Colour” video series

JSW Paints’ Holi campaign, “Sound of Colour,” blends music with visual storytelling, where colours inspire sound.

Launched in collaboration with Songdew, the campaign is a collective of one-minute music videos, with each track focusing on a specific colour from the JSW Paints’ portfolio.

Each track in the “Sound of Colour” campaign is composed by contemporary independent artists aiming to evoke the emotions associated with a distinct colour.

The tracks are composed by independent artists, including Kabir Cafe, EPR Iyer, Madhur Sharma and Raghu Dixit.

Watch the campaign:

V-Guard embraces reconciliation this Holi with new ad film

For Holi, V-Guard Industries has launched a film encouraging everyone to let go of past misgivings, embrace reconciliation, and strengthen bonds.

The film, conceptualised and created by V-Guard’s creative agency Ralph&Das, revolves around a family event where a small boy, dressed in festive clothing, eagerly awaits his father’s monthly visit—a brief half-day breather allowed by the family court.

Against the backdrop of Holi celebrations, the reunion stirs up memories for the separated couple, reminding them of their journey together—the moments of love and parenthood, as well as the darker times that led to their separation.

Overcome by emotions, they decide to set aside their differences, embracing the spirit of Holi.

Watch the ad film:

Swiggy Instamart paints the town orange this Holi with new campaign

Swiggy Instamart has painted the town orange this Holi. As part of its out-of-home campaign, the brand took over billboards across Delhi NCR and Mumbai, drenching them in bright orange hues.

The company partnered with brands like Hajmola, Real, Mirinda, Havmor, and Furr by Peesafe for a banter. The campaign started with a billboard saying, "Bura na mano Holi Hai. Holi Ka Samaan in just 10 minutes."

Hajmola jumped in with, "Ab aap bhi humaare chatkaare loge?". Real chimed in with, "Nahi maanenge. Feelings Real Hain," and Mirinda added, "Hum pe ye kisne orange rang daala?" Furr by Pee Safe joined saying, "Bura maan bhi gaye, toh patch up kar lenge”. Havmor joined with their billboard saying, "We don't mind Having More. Havmor Thandai ice cream in just 10 minutes."

The campaign was ideated in-house by Swiggy Instamart in collaboration with Dentsu Creative Isobar.

Birla Opus Paints leaves no wall untouched with “Duniya Ko Rang Do!” campaign

Birla Opus Paints, housed under Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, launched a new digital ad campaign this Holi - “Duniya Ko Rang Do!”.

The film emphasises how the magic of colours can bring happiness to everyone’s lives.

The ad film begins with a sequence of a colourful Holi morning in a housing society. A group of children approaches the watchman in search of rope to hang the Holi banner in the society. However, they’re shocked to discover his cabin in a dull and neglected state. The kids come together to change the watchman’s cabin.

They paint the cabin, thereby renewing hope and happiness in the life of the watchman. The film ends with the message, “This Holi, let’s spread colours of happiness in someone’s life”.

The communication has been conceptualised by Leo – India and will be advertised nationally across Digital touchpoints like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Watch the ad film: