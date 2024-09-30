Rana Barua re-elected The Advertising Club president

New Delhi: The Advertising Club on Monday announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India was re-elected to lead the body.

Barua, President, The Advertising Club, said, “I am truly honoured to lead the prestigious Advertising Club for a second term. This past year has been an enriching journey, marked by significant milestones in a dynamic, ever-evolving industry. Together with my esteemed committee, we have made remarkable strides, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead with a fresh team and ambitious goals.”

The office bearers of The Advertising Club for 2024-2025:

Rana Barua – President

Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President

Bhaskar Das – Secretary

Punitha Arumugam – Jt. Secretary

Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer

Managing Committee members:

Avinash Kaul

Malcolm Raphael

Prasanth Kumar

Mansha Tandon

Ajay Kakar

Sonia Huria

Subramanyeswar S.

Co-opted industry professionals:

Mayur Hola

Pradeep Dwivedi

Sagnik Ghosh

Special invitees:

Ajay Chandwani

Alok Lall

Amitesh Rao

Lulu Raghavan

Ashit Kukian

Raj Nayak

Satyanarayan Raghavan

Vikas Khanchandani

Vaishali Verma

Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.