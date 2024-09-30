Rana Barua re-elected The Advertising Club president

New Delhi: The Advertising Club on Monday announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India was re-elected to lead the body.
Barua, President, The Advertising Club, said, “I am truly honoured to lead the prestigious Advertising Club for a second term. This past year has been an enriching journey, marked by significant milestones in a dynamic, ever-evolving industry. Together with my esteemed committee, we have made remarkable strides, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead with a fresh team and ambitious goals.”
The office bearers of The Advertising Club for 2024-2025:
Rana Barua – President
Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President
Bhaskar Das – Secretary
Punitha Arumugam – Jt. Secretary
Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer
Managing Committee members:
Avinash Kaul
Malcolm Raphael
Prasanth Kumar
Mansha Tandon
Ajay Kakar
Sonia Huria
Subramanyeswar S.
Co-opted industry professionals:
Mayur Hola
Pradeep Dwivedi
Sagnik Ghosh
Special invitees:
Ajay Chandwani
Alok Lall
Amitesh Rao
Lulu Raghavan
Ashit Kukian
Raj Nayak
Satyanarayan Raghavan
Vikas Khanchandani
Vaishali Verma
Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.