Rammohan Sundaram exits DDB Mudra, to launch health-focused super app

New Delhi: Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media at DDB Mudra Group, has stepped down after a six-year tenure with the agency.

He had joined the company as Managing Partner and Head of Mediatech, playing a key role in expanding its digital media capabilities.

Ram announced his exit on LinkedIn and revealed that he will be launching a new health-focused super app on August 15, 2025.

In the lead-up to the launch, he plans to share “15 stories from August 1,” detailing the app’s mission to “transform healthcare access and empower people like never before.”

An industry veteran and serial entrepreneur, Sundaran has founded three ventures, with two successful exits. His first startup, NetworkPlay, was acquired by Bertelsmann AG’s Gruner + Jahr in one of India’s earliest multi-million-dollar ad network exits. His second venture was merged with SVG Media, now part of Dentsu Aegis Network. His third startup, VelfieApp, has since been paused.

Over his career, Ram has held senior leadership roles across major organisations, including Reliance Jio, Ibibo Group (now part of MakeMyTrip), Tribal DDB (Omnicom), Madison Communications, Jobsahead.com (now part of Monster.com), Indian Express, and US-based C1X Inc. He has served in global capacities as CEO, MD, SVP, VP, and Director.

He has also played a pioneering role in India’s digital media landscape as the founding chairman of ad:tech, iMedia, and TechCrunch India. Notably, he is credited with launching LinkedIn in India through the joint ventures he led under NetworkPlay and PlatformPlay.

Ram holds double graduate degrees in Engineering and double master’s degrees in Business Administration and Digital Business. He has also completed an executive management program in Strategic Marketing Management from Harvard Business School. He also has a Doctorate in Business Administration from SP Jain School of Global Management.