Rajiv Chatterjee, Shriram Iyer, T Gangadhar launch ZeroFifty Mediaworks

New Delhi: Former Lintas and Tilt Brand Solutions executives, Rajiv Chatterjee, Shriram Iyer, and T Gangadhar (Gangs), announced the launch of their new Mumbai-based company, ZeroFifty Mediaworks.

In a joint statement, the three co-founders said, “ZeroFifty was born out of a desire to deploy simple human creativity in the service of complex brand challenges, without the teeming distractions that seem to have seized marketing and communications today. We are incredibly excited about what lies ahead.”

The three co-founders feel that in today’s fast-paced digital-first landscape, marketing communications have become increasingly commoditised and over-engineered, leaving brands struggling to stand out. They also believe there is a crying need to simplify the agency model.

Chatterjee has over two decades of experience, with long stints at Lintas and Tilt Brand Solutions. He has worked on several major brands, including Britannia, Dream11, Fastrack, Flipkart, GoDaddy, Licious, Livspace, Myntra, Google, Pernod Ricard, Swiggy, Tanishq, and Tata Tea. Prior to entering advertising, he was a commodity broker and tea taster.

With over 20 years of experience, primarily with Lintas and Tilt Brand Solutions, Iyer has created advertising for brands like Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Fastrack, Google, Havell’s, ICICI Bank, Licious, Livspace, Swiggy, Micromax, Tata Tea, and Dream11.

Gangadhar has a uniquely blended background with over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing, and media. Prior to his stint at Tilt Brand Solutions, he was with WPP/GroupM as CEO, Asia Pacific - Essence (now EssenceMediacom). While at Sony, he conceptualised and led the launch marketing campaign for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.