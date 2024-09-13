Rajesh Sharma returns to McCann Worldgroup as National Planning Director, McCann Mumbai

New Delhi: Rajesh Sharma joins back McCann Mumbai as National Planning Director.

Sharma holds a PGDM with specialization in Brand Management and Market Research from MICA. He has over 20 years of experience in advertising and communication.

He has worked with agencies like FCB,DDB, TBWA and Lowe apart from his earlier stint with McCann.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Asia Pacific and CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, said, “Sharma comes back with a range of experience, a keen eye for data led insights in the transformative digital space. He is entrepreneurial in nature and will play a key role in contributing to McCann’s growth. His joining will add a new dimension to our valued client relationships in our Mumbai operation.”

Sharma said “My biggest reason for returning to McCann is its entrepreneurial culture, nurtured by stable and inspiring leadership. My previous stint here profoundly reshaped my approach to strategic planning. McCann is truly the university of Indian culture, offering unparalleled training in creativity that resonates within this context. The ‘most effective agency of the country’ tag is spot-on. McCann excels in championing brand-biased ideas and continually refreshing itself to meet the evolving needs of New India Brands and the New Indian Consumer.”