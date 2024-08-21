Rajesh Ramaswamy launches The Script Room's first original short film, Iruve

Mumbai: The Script Room, the independently owned bespoke advertising outfit which is modelled as writers’ room completed five years with more than a hundred ads and some campaigns on IPL. It was founded by Rajesh Ramaswamy (Ramsam) and Ayyappan Raj.

Ayyappan Raj, Founder, The Script Room said, “It has been a fantastic five years. Most of what we set out to do we managed in a pretty good way - solid brand campaigns, fabulous bunch of people as clients, working with some of the best directors and production houses, collaborating with good writers, decent work-life balance... good food, good drinks, bad jokes and overall happiness. But there’s one thing that has been long overdue is Script Room Originals - short films, web series. An idea that we had when we started off but somehow didn’t get to make it happen.

Presenting Iruve, a 17 minute short film in Kannada that’s written and directed by Ramsam. Produced fully by us at The Script Room, including music by our own Navin. Dedicated to every single person who’s been part of our 5 year journey and hope you all love the film. This is our first Script Room Originals, please give it all the love :)”

Talking about Iruve, Rajesh Ramaswamy, Founder, The Script Room, and writer and director said, “I am a huge fan of Malgudi Days, both the story telling of RK Narayan and the screen adaptation by Shankar Nag. The simple narrative style, the extremely relatable characters and the nuanced observations of these common people, is something that I been fascinated by, and over the years pushed me to write many short stories.

Iruve is one such story set in Jayanagar. It’s about this 70 year old man Govindaiah, whose house is infested with red ants. He commissions a pesticide controller, Kumara, to get rid of them. What follows is a slice of life drama that unfurls, given the oddness of the characters involved in a situational comedy that is inherent in the plot. Though this is a Kannada short film, we believe that it will have a wider audience as it’s an universal story with relatable characters.

This is a project of love, and we went with the flow organically, by deciding to simply

make it without thinking too much. I still remember the first time we approached senior Kannada actor Dattanna with the script, he said “Ha ha. Ok...I like the story. But what is your main ‘Uddesha’ (objective) to make this film?” This was a loaded question. But the only honest answer was “Sir, just for the fun of it.” And we had a lot of fun making it, hoping that everyone has the same fun while watching it.”

It's available free to watch on The Script Room, YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheScriptRoom/videos