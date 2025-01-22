Rajdeepak Das named jury president at ADFEST Lotus Awards 2025

New Delhi: ADFEST has announced the names of the creative leaders who will preside over its juries at the ADFEST Lotus Awards 2025.

From India, Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe & Chairman of Leo Burnett, South Asia, has been named the Jury President of Design Lotus and Print & Outdoor Craft Lotus.

The juries will be led by Susan Credle, Interpublic Global Creative Advisor and Grand Jury President and Creative Strategy Lotus, Effective Lotus, INNOVA Lotus and Sustainable Lotus, who will also preside over the Lotus Roots with the other Jury Presidents.

“I am very excited and honoured to be Jury President at ADFEST. I believe the best designs are the ones that solve human problems for brands, keeping culture at the centre. And what better place to be judging design and craft, than Asia, where great design and diverse cultures thrive together,” Das stated.

Judging will take place just before “COLLiDE” at ADFEST 2025, held Thursday 20 – Saturday 22 March 2025 at the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH) at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Pattaya, Thailand.

Susan Credle commented, “I always find running juries a master class in creative. To be able to spend time with the jury presidents running these juries promises to be on the PHD level of learning. Can’t wait for us all to push each other as we discuss the work that stands out in our industry.”

The ADFEST 2025 seven jury presidents are:

Grand Jury President and Creative Strategy Lotus, Effective Lotus, INNOVA Lotus and Sustainable Lotus:

Susan Credle, Global Creative Advisor, Interpublic, New York

Jury President of Brand Experience Lotus, Commerce Lotus and Direct Lotus:

Sulin Lau, Regional Head of Brand and Marketing - Mobility, Deliveries, Fintech, B2B, Grab, Singapore

Jury President of Design Lotus and Print & Outdoor Craft Lotus:

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe & Chairman of Leo Burnett , South Asia

Jury President of Digital & Social Lotus, Digital Craft Lotus and Mobile Lotus:

Noriaki Onoe, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Tokyo

Jury President of Entertainment Lotus, Media Lotus and PR Lotus:

Anny Havercroft, Head of Global Business Marketing, South East Asia & Global Marketing Solutions APAC, TikTok, Singapore

Jury President of Film Craft Lotus and New Director Lotus:

Wuthisak Anarnkaporn, Film Director & Founder, Factory 01, Bangkok

Jury President of Film Lotus, Outdoor Lotus, Press Lotus and Radio & Audio Lotus:

Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Asia Pacific, Hong Kong

Raj firmly believes that the true potential of creativity and technology is finding human-centric solutions for the biggest brands. He has cultivated a distinctive reputation over the years for driving impactful innovations for some of the country’s iconic brands. His work on P&G brands such as Missing Chapter for P&G Whisper, has facilitated change in the age-old Indian education system and enabled the world’s largest school program for girls. His work on Smart Farms for PepsiCo Lays revolutionised farming with the help of AI to increase food security for the country. Das believes that creativity is the currency of developing nations and his work has demonstrated that. He and his team are currently working with some of the country’s largest brands to deliver high-impact solutions for gender ergonomics for farming, water sustainability, girl child education, healthcare, female hygiene and more.