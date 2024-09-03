Raj Nair joins Garage Worldwide as Chief Creative Officer

New Delhi: Raj Nair has joined Garage Worldwide as Chief Creative Officer.

Before this, Nair was associated with Madison BMB, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer.

With over 30 years of experience in the advertising industry, Nair’s role will involve steering the creative and strategic direction of the agency.

His advertising journey spans over three decades.

His career includes stints at agencies such as HTA, Enterprise, Contract, and Madison, where he has worked on a wide array of brands including Cadbury, Shoppers Stop, Asian Paints, HSBC, Jockey, and Bajaj Auto, among others.

Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO, Garage Worldwide, said, “Raj Nair coming on board has given us a tremendous advantage in strategic thinking and creative leadership. The sheer experience of handling diverse categories is already benefiting our young strategy and creative team to put out fabulous work.”

Nair said, "I've known Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations, for years. Two things stand out when you meet him: his passion for advertising, surpassing even our country's love for cricket, and his relentless ambition to build Famous Innovations and Garage Worldwide into unstoppable forces. Famous Innovations is already well-known, and after talking with Raj, I wanted to help create the same buzz for Garage Worldwide, their digital agency. The energy of true independence is palpable at both Famous and Garage. My approach has been simple: ideate, create, innovate, and grow, with agility and humility, while constantly questioning, understanding, and acting on behalf of clients, brands, and consumers. Having worked at agencies like Enterprise, Contract, and Madison, I understand the entrepreneurial spirit that demands accountability from the leadership team."

Nair added, "At Garage, we already have great brands and we’ve hit the ground running with new businesses in interesting categories. Sanjay (Deshmukh), the team, and I bring media-agnostic, hybrid, and diverse capabilities to our approach. We ensure that our creative solutions are effective for our brands and build trust with our clients.”