Rahil Mohammad launches new agency ‘Where is the brief’

Rahil Mohammad, with over a decade of experience in advertising and marketing, has launched his own agency, Where Is The Brief, as announced on LinkedIn.

His career spans roles at Unacademy, Doodlebawa, Paytm Insider, FoxyMoron, Ola Electric, and Yellow Dot Creative. Since 2016, he has also been the part-time founder of Visual Dictionary.

Mohammad's new agency aims to break away from traditional retainer models, rejecting fixed post counts and mediocrity, and focusing on genuine creative work aligned with business goals.

He invites anyone with a brief to reach out and explore new ideas and collaborations.