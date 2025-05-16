R Venkatasubramanian steps down as COO of Havas Play

New Delhi: R Venkatasubramanian has stepped down from his role as Chief Operating Officer at Havas Play.

He assumed the COO position in May 2024, reporting to Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media Network India.

Havas Media appears to be taken by surprise as Joshi said, “We are currently in the middle of a restructuring, but Venkat has decided to move on. I wish him all the best."

Venkatasubramanian was appointed Managing Director of Havas Play in 2023, when the specialised function was launched in India alongside several other global markets.

He has been associated with Havas Media India for over a decade across two stints. Most recently, he held a dual role as President – Investments at Havas Media India and COO, Havas Play, where he was responsible for driving growth for Havas Play in India and leading the agency’s media investments and partnerships.

Prior to his role as President – Investments, he served as the National Head of Buying at Havas Media.

Popularly known as Venkat, he has also worked with Initiative Media, MPG, and Lintas Media in the past.