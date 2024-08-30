R Madhavan rejects endorsement offer from paan masala brand

New Delhi: R Madhavan, who is on a high after the success of his recent film Shaitaan, has refused to endorse a paan masala brand despite being offered a very lucrative deal on grounds of his 'responsibility' towards the audience.

Sources close to the company inform that the firm was keen on having a desi face to increase its brand penetration but Madhavan refused the lucrative offer. This is not the first time that celebrities are being taken to task for endorsing such products. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan have faced flak in the recent past for promoting similar products.

On the work front, Madhavan has a whole slate of projects lined up. Other than Dhurandhar, he has De De Pyaar De 2, Test and Adhirshtasaali in the pipeline. The actor is currently shooting for Bridge, which is being shot in London.