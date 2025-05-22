R K Swamy highlights strategic investments amid dip in FY25 revenue

New Delhi: R K Swamy Limited, India’s only integrated marketing services firm listed on the main boards of BSE and NSE, has announced a series of strategic initiatives undertaken in FY2025, even as it reported a year-on-year decline in both revenue and profitability.

The company posted a consolidated total income of Rs 306.15 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 335.39 crore in FY2024, a dip of 8.7%. Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 24.77 crore, down 53.8% from Rs 53.57 crore in the previous year.

Despite the dip in performance, the company has detailed nine foundational investments aimed at strengthening its long-term capabilities across technology, research, content, and client services.

“We have made mindful and deliberate investments in all these areas with an eye on the future. We are pushing ahead on many fronts simultaneously as we see major opportunities in the market,” said Shekar Swamy, Managing Director and Group CEO of R K Swamy Ltd.

Key transformational steps

Centre for Study of Indian Markets: A dedicated platform to conduct original, large-scale studies aimed at decoding evolving consumer behaviours.

Cricket Viewership Mapping: Proprietary research to track and analyse cricket consumption patterns across India.

Impact Study on Digital Video Advertising: A focused initiative to measure and quantify advertising effectiveness in the digital video space.

Anamorphic Video Capability: The company has developed in-house capabilities to produce high-impact anamorphic videos for giant display screens, opening new creative avenues.

AI Deployment Across Disciplines: From insights to creative to media planning, artificial intelligence is now being actively embedded across the company’s operations.

Launch of VARTA: R K Swamy introduced a proprietary conversational AI solution designed to enhance consumer engagement and insights.

Customer Experience Expansion: A 600-seat increase in its Customer Experience Centre, signalling an aggressive push into scaled service delivery.

CATI Infrastructure Growth: The addition of 346 seats to its Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviewing (CATI) setup to meet growing research demands.

ISO Certification for Hansa Research: The group's research arm, Hansa Research, received ISO certification, underscoring its commitment to global standards.

Additionally, the company has launched a Brand and Marketing Consulting Group and ramped up its specialised offerings for the pharmaceutical sector, further diversifying its portfolio.

“The decline in revenue is attributable to a few significant projects undertaken in the previous year which were in the nature of non-recurring projects,” said Rajeev Newar, Group CFO, R K Swamy Ltd. “Notwithstanding this, we have made fresh investments which had an impact on the current year's profitability. The management took a bold call to build capacity in many areas. This reflects our confidence in what the future holds.”

With the foundations being laid in FY25, R K Swamy is positioning itself for long-term growth, banking on a robust blend of innovation, technology, and service diversification in an increasingly complex marketing landscape.