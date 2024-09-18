Quess Corp onboards Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Delhi: Quess Corp has announced the appointment of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as the brand ambassador for its workforce management vertical in a two-year partnership.

"On signing Jasprit Bumrah as the face of our Workforce Management business," Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and Group CEO, Quess Corp. said. "We are excited to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to the Quess family. His remarkable journey in the world of cricket, characterized by hard work, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, mirrors the ethos of our Workforce Management division. We believe that his influence will inspire both our clients and our workforce, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class services.”

Reflecting on the partnership, Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm, “I am excited to join Quess as their brand ambassador. Quess Corp’s dedication to nurturing talent and building strong teams is something I admire and I look forward being part of Quess Corp’s journey for a successful innings together.”