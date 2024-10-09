PVR-INOX seals 5-year deal with Khushi Advertising for South India Cinema ad sales

New Delhi: PVR-INOX has secured a significant advertising deal for FY25 with its long-time business partner, Khushi Advertising Ideas.

In the cinema advertising space, Khushi manages a network of over 9,000+ screens across various multiplex and single chains, including PVR-INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, NY Cinemas, UFO and QCN.

The five-year contract is aimed at managing cinema advertising sales in the South India market, with Khushi Advertising appointed as the exclusive ad-sales affiliate for this region.

Gautam Dutta

Gautam Dutta, CEO - Revenue and Operations of PVR INOX, said, “This new strategic partnership between two leaders in the industry goes beyond the transactional value. It aims to reform the market, provide better control over market narratives and commercials, and most importantly, uphold the value of cinema advertising among our esteemed advertisers and trade partners, who have been an integral part of our success. Traditionally, advertising sales contributed 10-11% of our total revenue, but post-COVID, that contribution dipped to around 7-8% as we were on a recovery path. We strongly anticipate that this partnership, along with our ongoing leadership initiatives, will strengthen our ad-sales contribution and help us return to pre-COVID levels. We look forward to the success of this partnership.”

Vishnu Telang

Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising Ideas, said, highlights the remarkable growth and universal appeal of South Indian cinema, stating, “The South Indian film industry has experienced phenomenal growth, with blockbuster hits like KGF 2, RRR, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, and Pushpa driving robust advertising activity and fostering a passionate fanbase. With highly anticipated releases such as Vettaiyan, Kanguva and Pushpa 2 scheduled for this year, 2024 is set to be the 'Year of South Movie Dominance.' To leverage this momentum, we are excited to announce our strategic partnership with PVR Inox, which will significantly expand our advertising footprint in South India. This collaboration allows us to tap into a dynamic audience through highly impactful advertising campaigns linked to our diverse lineup of films, creating lucrative opportunities for brands to engage effectively.

At Khushi Advertising, we excel in providing integrated OOH solutions across India, utilising specialised venues such as malls, airports, and corporate parks. Our strategic focus on maximising brand visibility ensures that we craft compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences in vibrant environments. Together with PVR Inox, we are poised to enhance advertising revenues and deliver your message directly to your target audience, no matter where they choose to engage.”

Pranay Shah

Pranay Shah, Director at Khushi Advertising Ideas, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with PVR INOX, a leader in the cinema exhibition industry. This collaboration aims to revolutionize cinema advertising by providing brands with unparalleled access to a diverse audience in a captivating environment. As cinema attendance continues to rise, we anticipate that this collaboration will not only enhance brand engagement but also drive significant growth in advertising revenue for both Khushi Advertising and PVR INOX. Together, we are committed to setting new standards in cinema advertising and creating memorable experiences that leave a lasting impression on audiences.”